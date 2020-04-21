Maha govt opens account to attract CSR donations like PM CARES

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday opened an account on the lines of PM CARES Fund for companies to provide donations under corporate social responsibility (CSR) and claim tax benefits. The account, known as the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority, was set up after the Centre refused to give tax exemptions to donations made to the CM Relief Fund.

It has been opened in State Bank of India's Wodehouse Road Branch in Colaba area of south Mumbai, with account number 39265578866, IFSC SBIN0000572 and MICR 400002087. Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis and Congress state spokesperson Sachin Sawant have maintained that the state government can set up a bank account offering CSR benefits.

The Maharashtra BJP unit had come under severe criticism for announcing that its functionaries would donate to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief In Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES) to combat the coronavirus outbreak instead of the CM Relief Fund..

