MP's coronavirus tally rises by 70 to 1,552; four more die

With 70 more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh during the past 24 hours, the count of such cases rose to 1,552 on Tuesday, while the death toll increased to 80, health officials said. Four more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the toll of COVID-19 patients to 80, according to a state health department bulletin.

The fresh deaths were reported from Ujjain, Dewas, Agar Malwa and Dhar (one each). One more district, Dindori, was added to the list of coronavirus-affected districts after it reported one case.

With this, the virus has now expanded its footprint in 27 of the 52 districts of the state. Bhopal registered the highest increase with 31 infections, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the state capital up to 285, the bulletin said.

Indore continued to remain at top with 915 cases, 18 of them added in the last 24 hours, it said. The health department also revised the data of one district - Gwalior - reducing the COVID-19 positive cases to three from earlier six, citing "discrepancies" in first and second test reports of patients.

Besides Indore and Bhopa), the count of COVID-19 cases rose to 41 in Dhar (five new), 33 in Ujjain (six new), 26 in Jabalpur (five new), 20 in Dewas (one new) and 11 in Agar Malwa (three new). Apart from these districts, Khargone district has recorded 41 cases so far, Khandwa 32, Hoshangabad 25, Barwani 24, Raisen 24, Morena 16, Vidisha 13, Ratlam 09, Mandsaur 08, Shajapur 06, four each in Sheopur and Chhindwara, three each in Alirajpur and Gwalior, two each in Shivpuri and Sagar and one each in Betul, Tikamgarh, Rajgarh and Dindori, the health bulletin said.

One patient hails from another state. Of the total 80 deaths in the state, 52 were reported from Indore alone.

So far, seven persons each have died in Bhopal and Ujjain, six in Dewas, three in Khargone and one each in Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Mandsaur, Agar Malwa and Dhar. So far, 148 COVID-19 patients have recovered and returned home, health deparment officials said.

They said 452 containment areas have been established across the affected cities to curtail the spread of the highly infectious disease..

