Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP's coronavirus tally rises by 70 to 1,552; four more die

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 21-04-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 20:40 IST
MP's coronavirus tally rises by 70 to 1,552; four more die

With 70 more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh during the past 24 hours, the count of such cases rose to 1,552 on Tuesday, while the death toll increased to 80, health officials said. Four more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the toll of COVID-19 patients to 80, according to a state health department bulletin.

The fresh deaths were reported from Ujjain, Dewas, Agar Malwa and Dhar (one each). One more district, Dindori, was added to the list of coronavirus-affected districts after it reported one case.

With this, the virus has now expanded its footprint in 27 of the 52 districts of the state. Bhopal registered the highest increase with 31 infections, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the state capital up to 285, the bulletin said.

Indore continued to remain at top with 915 cases, 18 of them added in the last 24 hours, it said. The health department also revised the data of one district - Gwalior - reducing the COVID-19 positive cases to three from earlier six, citing "discrepancies" in first and second test reports of patients.

Besides Indore and Bhopa), the count of COVID-19 cases rose to 41 in Dhar (five new), 33 in Ujjain (six new), 26 in Jabalpur (five new), 20 in Dewas (one new) and 11 in Agar Malwa (three new). Apart from these districts, Khargone district has recorded 41 cases so far, Khandwa 32, Hoshangabad 25, Barwani 24, Raisen 24, Morena 16, Vidisha 13, Ratlam 09, Mandsaur 08, Shajapur 06, four each in Sheopur and Chhindwara, three each in Alirajpur and Gwalior, two each in Shivpuri and Sagar and one each in Betul, Tikamgarh, Rajgarh and Dindori, the health bulletin said.

One patient hails from another state. Of the total 80 deaths in the state, 52 were reported from Indore alone.

So far, seven persons each have died in Bhopal and Ujjain, six in Dewas, three in Khargone and one each in Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Mandsaur, Agar Malwa and Dhar. So far, 148 COVID-19 patients have recovered and returned home, health deparment officials said.

They said 452 containment areas have been established across the affected cities to curtail the spread of the highly infectious disease..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll climbs, new cases also up

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 534 on Tuesday, up from 454 the day before and the largest daily tally since Friday, the Civil Protection Agency said. The number of new infections also increased to 2,729 from 2,256 on ...

COVID-19: Confirmed cases near 20,000, death toll crosses 600; ICMR to test rapid testing kits

With testing being ramped up to identify COVID-19 patients, the efficacy of China-made rapid antibody blood test kits has come under scanner with Rajasthan on Tuesday flagging their inaccurate results, prompting the apex medical research bo...

Oil prices continue to crumble, stocks around the world drop

Oils chaotic collapse deepened, and stocks around the world dropped on Tuesday as markets remain upside down amid the economic carnage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. A day after oil futures plunged below zero for the first time, trader...

Hungama joins Huawei's app platform

Digital entertainment firm Hungama on Tuesday joined Huaweis app gallery to provide music and video streaming services on Honor and Huawei smartphones. Huawei has developed its own app store as the US government is in process to bar America...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020