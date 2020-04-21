Gulf OPEC producers, Russia skip OPEC+ conference call- sources

OPEC's powerful Gulf oil producers Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates as well as non-OPEC Russia are not taking part in a conference call held by some OPEC+ members on Tuesday evening, two OPEC sources said.

OPEC members Algeria, which is holding the OPEC presidency in 2020, Nigeria, Venezuela, and Iraq along with non-OPEC oil producers Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are part of the conference call held to discuss the latest oil market developments after global oil price crashed, one of the sources said. No decisions are expected from the informal talks, the source said.

