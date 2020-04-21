Left Menu
Gulf OPEC producers, Russia skip OPEC+ conference call- sources

Reuters | Algiers | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 21:38 IST
OPEC's powerful Gulf oil producers Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates as well as non-OPEC Russia are not taking part in a conference call held by some OPEC+ members on Tuesday evening, two OPEC sources said.

OPEC members Algeria, which is holding the OPEC presidency in 2020, Nigeria, Venezuela, and Iraq along with non-OPEC oil producers Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are part of the conference call held to discuss the latest oil market developments after global oil price crashed, one of the sources said. No decisions are expected from the informal talks, the source said.

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

