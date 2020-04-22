Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Treasury Department gives Chevron new license to wind down Venezuela activities by Dec. 1

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 04:16 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 04:16 IST
U.S. Treasury Department gives Chevron new license to wind down Venezuela activities by Dec. 1

The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday issued a new license to Chevron Corp , the last major U.S. oil company still operating in Venezuela, giving it until Dec. 1 to wind down its joint ventures in the OPEC member-nation. The United States last year imposed sanctions that barred imports of Venezuelan oil and transactions made in U.S. dollars with Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA, in a move designed to starve the country of oil dollars and oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Since then, it has given Chevron a special license exempting it from sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Know about the negative crude future and how it impacts consumers?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Medtronic sees hit to revenue as hospitals delay elective procedures

Medtronic Plc said on Tuesday its revenues across the world had plunged in recent weeks, as hospitals put off elective procedures that use its medical devices in order to save capacity to treat COVID-19 patients. Weekly revenue from the Uni...

Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and daughter lead People's 30th 'Beautiful' issue

Actress Goldie Hawn, her daughter Kate Hudson and baby granddaughter Rani Rose Fujikawa graced the cover of People magazines annual Beautiful issue on Tuesday. It was the first time that three generations had appeared on the Beautiful cover...

ICMR releases list of 87 private laboratories to conduct COVID-19 tests

The Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR on Tuesday released a list of 87 private laboratories to conduct COVID-19 tests. Among the 87 laboratories, which are set up in 15 states, Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 testing la...

Death toll from mass shooting in Canada's Nova Scotia rises to 23

Toronto Canada, April 22 SputnikANI The death toll following a deadly shooting in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia has risen to 23, the countrys federal police agency said in a statement on Tuesday. We believe there to be 23 victims, in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020