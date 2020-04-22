U.S. Treasury Department gives Chevron new license to wind down Venezuela activities by Dec. 1

U.S. Treasury Department gives Chevron new license to wind down Venezuela activities by Dec. 1Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 04:16 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 04:16 IST
The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday issued a new license to Chevron Corp , the last major U.S. oil company still operating in Venezuela, giving it until Dec. 1 to wind down its joint ventures in the OPEC member-nation. The United States last year imposed sanctions that barred imports of Venezuelan oil and transactions made in U.S. dollars with Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA, in a move designed to starve the country of oil dollars and oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
Since then, it has given Chevron a special license exempting it from sanctions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
