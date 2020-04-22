Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Assam hikes fuel prices

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 22-04-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 17:07 IST
Lockdown: Assam hikes fuel prices

Assam has increased fuel prices steeply to cover "some of the losses" incurred due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, Finance and Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday. The price of petrol increased from Rs 71.61 to Rs 77.46 per litre and of diesel from Rs 65.07 to Rs 70.50 per litre.

The revised rates will be effective from April 22 midnight. Sarma told a press conference that the increase in fuel prices is a temporary measure and "the pain has to be borne by all.

"Once the coronavirus ends, we will review it again." The state government was losing revenue as fuel purchase by consumers had come down drastically and "we had to increase the prices to cover some of the losses", Sarma said. "We will be doubly hit as international prices have come down and our royalty from OIL India and ONGC will also come down drastically. Besides, fuel sale in the state has almost been negligible.

"Earlier our monthly dues as royalty was Rs 166 crore but now we will get around Rs 50 crore and so we are trying to protect our revenue by hiking the prices," he said. Assam government had issued a notification on Tuesday increasing the rates of tax on diesel by "23.66 paise in the rupee or Rs 17.45 per litre whichever is higher" and in the case of petrol and motor spirits by "32.66 paise in the rupee or Rs 22.63 per litre, whichever is higher".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Aligarh doc booked for 'mishandling' COVID-19 patient, not reporting to authorities

An FIR has been registered against a doctor at Shifa Hospital in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh for alleged negligence in handling a coronavirus patient and not reporting to authorities about his symptoms. According to the police, Shifa ...

TRAI releases recommendations for network testing before commercial launch of services for wireless access services

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India TRAI on Wednesday released its recommendations on network testing before commercial launch of services for wireless access services. The salient features of recommendations as per the TRAI are -The ...

US STOCKS-Futures bounce after two days of oil-led rout

U.S. stock index futures rebounded on Wednesday as upbeat quarterly earnings reports lifted investor sentiment following a two-day selloff due to a record crash in oil prices, although companies warned of more pain in the coming months. The...

Germany sees future need to learn lessons of corona outbreak

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke to her Australian counterpart on Tuesday about the coronavirus pandemic, her spokesman said on Wednesday, adding that establishing facts about the outbreak would help to learn lessons for the future.Aus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020