Bihar cop suspended for making Home Guard jawan do squats for flagging down officer’s car

PTI | Patna | Updated: 22-04-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 19:48 IST
A police official in Araria district of Bihar, who was caught on camera humiliating a Home Guard jawan by forcing him to do squats and fall at the feet of an agriculture officer for flagging down his car, was suspended on Wednesday. Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey said Additional Sub Inspector of Police Govind Singh has been suspended for meting out inhuman treatment to the Home Guard jawan, posted as a village chowkidar. “I called up the chowkidar and apologised on behalf of the erring police official since it is imperative that we do not allow the morale of any of our personnel to sag,” Pandey told PTI-Bhasha. The incident took place on Monday under Jokihat police station area of the remote district where jawan Ganesh Lal had flagged down the vehicle of District Agriculture Officer Manoj Kumar, which was apparently plying without a valid pass. The agriculture department official, who was accompanied by one of his juniors, is said to have taken umbrage at the jawan. ASI Govind Singh, who reached the spot upon sensing the commotion, joined them in berating the village policeman.

In a video clip of the incident that went viral on social media the previous day, the agriculture officer and the ASI can be heard threatening the chowkidar with dismissal, who was later made to perform 50 ‘uthak baithak’ (squats) and prostrate before Manoj Kumar by way of repentance. “Even if the chowkidar was guilty of any wrongdoing, such public humiliation would have still been unwarranted. This is against basic human dignity,” Pandey fumed.

Meanwhile, the agriculture department has summoned a report from the district administration, including officer Manoj Kumar’s reply to the show cause notice issued to him after the incident. “We are awaiting the report. Based on its findings, the district agriculture officer could face suspension or other disciplinary action,” Bihar Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar told PTI over phone. PTI ANW NAC SNS SRY.

