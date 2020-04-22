Left Menu
Telangana human rights panel seeks report on boy's death in attack by pigs

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-04-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 21:12 IST
The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) on Wednesday sought a report from the city civic body on the fatal attack by pigs on a four-year old boy here. Acting on a petition by city-based Balala Hakkula Sangham (BHS), an NGO working for child rights, the commission directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's south zone commissioner to file a report and posted the matter to June 17.

The shocking incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the boy, son of a hut dweller, came out to play while his parents stayed indoors. He had gone near a garbage dump where some pigs attacked him, police have said.

Some passersby spotted the mutilated body and alerted the parents, who filed a police complaint. In his petition, BHS honorary president Achyuta Rao prayed the commission to issue directions to the GHMC Commissioner to take preventive measures to save other children by eradicating stray pigs and stray dogs.

He also sought registration of a case under IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence) and financial support to the deceased boy's family..

