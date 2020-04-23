Left Menu
Arnab Goswami's car allegedly attacked in Mumbai; two held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 10:58 IST
Arnab Goswami's car allegedly attacked in Mumbai; two held

Two motorcycle-borne persons allegedly attacked journalist Arnab Goswami's car in Mumbai and tried to break its glass window when he and his wife were on their way home in the early hours of Thursday, police said. Both the attackers have been arrested, he said.

The incident took place on Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, when Goswami was returning from a studio located in Bombay Dyeing Complex in Lower Parel, a police official said. The attackers overtook Goswami's car, stopped it and one of them allegedly tried to break the vehicle's glass window by repeatedly hitting it with his hands, the official said.

The attackers were carrying a bottle of ink which they threw on his car, the official said. Goswami's security guards, who were behind in another car, caught hold of the two persons and handed them over to the N M Joshi Marg Police, he added. In a video posted after the alleged attack, Goswami said he was told by his security guards that the attackers were Youth Congress workers. There was no confirmation of the same by either police or the youth outfit.

Goswami has faced flak over his remarks aimed at Sonia Gandhi during a discussion on Palghar incident in which three persons, including two sadhus, were lynched. Senior Congress leaders, including chief ministers, slammed Goswami, the editor-in-chief and owner of Republic TV, with the party's chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleging that it was "deeply disgraceful that PM & BJP eulogize this brand of TV anchors".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

