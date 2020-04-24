Ramzan to be observed from today in Kerala
The month of Ramzan will be observed from Friday in Kerala.ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 24-04-2020 03:25 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 03:25 IST
The month of Ramzan will be observed from Friday in Kerala. The crescent moon was seen at Kappad beach in Kozhikode on Thursday.
Amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, there will be no group prayers at mosques. The devotees have been directed to offer prayers at homes. Palayam Mosque Imam, VP Suhaib said, "Usually at mosques in Thiruvananthapuram, devotees used to come to break the fast... But this year, amid lockdown, we direct people to prepare food at home and break the fast with family. Also, there will not be group prayers at mosques. People should pray at home."
"Imams and scholars have strictly directed people to observe all Ramzan-related prayers at home. There is no other option... Human life is the most important thing. Only if life exists, belief and religion can exist," he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. Later, the lockdown was extended till May 3. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Ramzan
- Narendra Modi
- Kozhikode
- Thiruvananthapuram
- COVID
ALSO READ
Kerala govt sets up COVID-19 helpdesks for non-resident Malayalis
9 more COVID-19 cases in Kerala, state tally reaches 345
PM condoles death of BDJS leader in Kerala
Sacrifices of brave martyrs will never be forgotten: PM Narendra Modi on CRPF Valour Day
COVID-19: Kerala govt keeps tabs on ground through zoom conferences