Kota travel controversy: Two police security guards,official driver of BJP MLA suspended

PTI | Patna | Updated: 24-04-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 17:30 IST
The official driver and two police security guards of the BJP MLA, who had recently travelled to Kota during lockdown to bring back his daughter, have been suspended for accompanying the legislator without proper authority. The Sub Divisional Officer, Sadar, Nawada, who had issued pass for inter-state travel to MLA Anil Singh, has already been put under suspension for negligence towards duty.

Driver Shiv Mangal Choudhary, who drove the Hisua MLA's car to Kota was suspended by the Bihar Assembly Secretariat on Thursday for not furnishing satisfactory reply to the show cause issued to him, officials in the secretariat said. They said the driver was not supposed to take the vehicle, provided by the assembly office, outside the state without prior permission.

The two security personnel of the legislator- Shashi Kumar and Rajesh Kumar have also been suspended for dereliction of duty, Superintendent of Police Hari Prasath S said, adding they had gone out of the state without informing the authorities. The MLA had on April 16 travelled to the Rajasthan town and returned with his 17-year-old daughter enrolled in a medical coaching centre there two days later.

The issue had given an ammunition to the opposition parties to attack Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who earlier disapproved various states making arrangements to ferry its students stranded during the coronavirus promoted nationwide lockdown in the coaching hub for the medical and engineering aspirants. Singh, who happens to be chief whip of the BJP in the assembly, has said he undertook the arduous journey as his daughter was feeling depressedd at her accomodation following prolonged shutdown.

He had further said that besides being a public representative he was also a father and have duty towards the family..

