Coronavirus lockdown: Mosques remain closed in Srinagar ahead of Ramzan
ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 18:58 IST
Mosques across the country are closed in view of the COVID-19 crisis.
Ramzan, the holy Islamic month of fasting and prayers, is being observed from today at some places while it will begin tomorrow for others. The start of Ramzan is decided as per moon sighting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. Later, the lockdown was extended till May 3. (ANI)
