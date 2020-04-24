Ramzan during Covid-19: Ranchi mosques to remain closed to observe lockdown

Due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, mosques in Ranchi will adhere to the lockdown rules during the the holy month of Ramzan. "We will maintain social distancing while offering prayers at our homes. We will also pray that this COVID-19 pandemic ends soon," one of the residents said.

Ramzan, the holy Islamic month of fasting and prayers, is being observed from today at some places while it will begin tomorrow for others. The start of Ramzan is decided as per moon sighting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. Later, the lockdown was extended till May 3. (ANI)