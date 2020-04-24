Left Menu
Ramzan during Covid-19: Ranchi mosques to remain closed to observe lockdown

Due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, mosques in Ranchi will adhere to the lockdown rules during the the holy month of Ramzan.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 18:59 IST
Mosques in ranchi remained closed due to coronavirus lockdown ahead of Ramzan.. Image Credit: ANI

Ramzan, the holy Islamic month of fasting and prayers, is being observed from today at some places while it will begin tomorrow for others. The start of Ramzan is decided as per moon sighting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. Later, the lockdown was extended till May 3. (ANI)

