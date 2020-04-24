3 new coronavirus cases reported in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday with the total count in the district rising to 17, an official said. According to Additional District Magistrate Amit Singh, 84 sample reports were received in which three persons tested positive while 81 others tested nagative.

Of the three positive cases, two are in Kawal village and one in Shernagar village and the patients were shifted to Muzaffarnagar Medical College in Begarazpur. Meanwhile, Kawal village has been declared a hotspot and the number of hotspots in the district has gone up to seven.

District authorities have taken precautionary measures in Kawal village where the two fresh cases were detected. The number of cases across UP climbed to 1,621 as 111 more people tested positive on Friday for the infection.