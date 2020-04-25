Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal govt stressing on home-based teaching facility: CM Thakur

Amid lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, Himachal Pradesh government has launched 'Har Ghar Pathshala' programme to provide home-based teaching facility to students so that their studies do not suffer.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 25-04-2020 07:28 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 07:28 IST
Himachal govt stressing on home-based teaching facility: CM Thakur
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, Himachal Pradesh government has launched 'Har Ghar Pathshala' programme to provide home-based teaching facility to students so that their studies do not suffer. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday held a meeting of the education department.

Thakur said that under this initiative, multiple programmes were being used to ensure maximum reach of the students. He said that a three hours slot per day on Doordarshan Shimla was focusing on classes 10 and 12, read a statement. Besides, online classes were also being conducted by teachers via WhatsApp and centralised website.

The Chief Minister said that efforts were on to start teaching module through All India Radio to ensure maximum coverage as well, it added. He stated that focus should be laid on providing best contents to the students on important subjects besides ensuring coverage of all classes from Class 1 to Class 12.

He said that effective and acceptable mechanism must be evolved for providing marks to the students of Plus two in vocational subjects where paper could not be conducted due to lockdown. Thakur further stated that the department of education should also prepare an effective exit plan so that the functioning of educational institutions could be normalised as soon as possible.

The school education board must take all necessary steps for evaluation of answer sheets well in time, stressed the Chief Minister. He said that the department should also start working on new schemes announced by him while presenting the budget for the year 2020-21.

Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that 98 per cent elementary schools and 90 per cent high schools have been connected with higher authorities through WhatsApp, whereas 66 per cent students of elementary schools and 72 per cent students of higher schools have been connected through WhatsApp with their teachers. Secretary Education Akshay Sood detailed various initiatives taken by the department to ensure maximum reach of 'Har Ghar Pathshala' programme to facilitate students. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Higgins ready to 'tear it up' with Burrow in Cincinnati

One night after selecting LSUs Joe Burrow with the first pick of the NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals wasted no time finding him a target by nabbing Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins with the first pick of the second round on Friday. Higgi...

2020 NFL Draft: SEC dominates, run on WRs

Teams continued to dip into the 2020 NFL Drafts deep receiver class on Friday, with the Cincinnati Bengals kicking off the run at the top of Round 2 by grabbing Clemson wideout Tee Higgins. After six wideouts went in Round 1, Round 2 began ...

Two more COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand's Hindpiri, State count at 59

Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ranchis Hindpiri, said Nitin Madan Kulkarni, Health Secretary on Saturday. According to Kulkarni, with these two new cases, the total confirmed cases in the State has risen to 59.A total ...

World Archery's Lockdown Knockout tournament to be live-streamed

As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, World Archery has decided to live-stream the Lockdown Knockout tournament. The first remote archery competition which will be live-streamed on the federations digital channels...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020