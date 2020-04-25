Left Menu
Liquor shops, salons, shops in containment zones, malls, market complexes not allowed to open: MHA

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) spokesperson Punya Salila Srivastava on Saturday clarified that liquor shops, hair salons, and shops in markets/market complexes and shopping malls will not be allowed to open during the lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 15:51 IST
Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs, speaking to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) spokesperson Punya Salila Srivastava on Saturday clarified that liquor shops, hair salons, and shops in markets/market complexes and shopping malls will not be allowed to open during the lockdown. The Ministry in its order allowed certain shops to open, the order was followed by a clarification which specified as to what all shops have been given permission to open.

"Hair salons and barbershops render services. Our order is applicable to shops which deal in the sale of items. There is no order to open barbershops and hair salons. There is no order to open liquor shops too," said Srivastava. She also said that as per the new orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) there is no order to open any kind of restaurant either, spas also do not have the permission to continue their operations

Srivastava also clarified that the state governments cannot dilute the restrictions imposed by the Central government but they can certainly, as per their need, make them stricter. According to the Home Ministry, "In urban areas, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. Shops in markets, market complexes and shopping malls are not allowed to open."

And in rural areas, all shops except those in shopping malls are allowed to open. "The shops in areas which have been declared as containment zones by respective States/ UTs, will not be permitted to open in rural or urban areas," added the ministry.

The Ministry has also clarified that sale of liquor and other items continue to be prohibited as specified in the national directives for Covid-19 management. The order further states, "It is clarified by the ministry that sale by e-commerce companies will continue to be permitted only for essential goods."

The lockdown was imposed last month by the Central government to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

