Social distancing norm goes for a toss at ASHA workers' meet in Karnataka
Amid the national lockdown imposed by the Centre to check the spread of coronavirus, social distancing norms were flouted as BJP MLA from Honnali -- MP Renukacharya -- held a meeting of ASHA workers on Thursday.ANI | Davanagere (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-04-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 21:43 IST
Amid the national lockdown imposed by the Centre to check the spread of coronavirus, social distancing norms were flouted as BJP MLA from Honnali -- MP Renukacharya -- held a meeting of ASHA workers on Thursday. The workers were present in large numbers and no distance of at least one metre between the workers was maintained during the meeting.
However, the workers were seen wearing masks at the meeting but violating the norms of social distancing. Social distancing is one of the measures that can help people avoid contracting the highly contagious coronavirus.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka has a total of 489 positive COVID-19 cases of which, 153 patients have recovered and 18 patients have died due to the deadly virus. (ANI)
