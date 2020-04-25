Jaishankar speaks to his counterparts from African countries

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday spoke to his counterparts from African countries Burkina Faso, Comoros, Uganda, and Mali and discussed health cooperation and development partnership with them. "An Africa-focus working day. Useful conversations with Foreign Ministers of Burkina Faso, Comoros, Uganda, and Mali. Historical solidarity on display in the midst of contemporary challenges," he said in a tweet.

In conversation with Mali's Foreign Minister Tiébilé Dramé, Jaishankar discussed health security and solar energy. "Health security and solar energy discussed with FM @T_Drame of #Mali. Our medical supplies will be reaching there shortly," he said in a tweet. Jaishankar spoke to Uganda Foreign Minister Sam Kutesa and confirmed the impending shipment of medical supplies and health equipment to combat coronavirus.

"Followed up on PM @narendramodi's talk with President Museveni by talking with FM Sam Kutesa of #Uganda. Confirmed the impending shipment of medical supplies and health equipment to combat #coronavirus. India and Uganda will address this global challenge cooperatively," he said in a tweet. He also spoke to Comoros Foreign Minister Mohamed El-Amine Souef.

"A SAGAR friendship reaffirmed. Wonderful talking to FM Mohamed El-Amine Souef of #Comoros. We will surely grow further," he said in a tweet. Jaishankar also wished good health to Burkina Faso Foreign Minister Alpha Barry who recovered from coronavirus infection.

"So glad to learn that Minister Alpha Barry of #BurkinaFaso has recovered from #Coronavirus. I wished him and his other colleague's good health when I spoke to him today. Indian medical supplies will be reaching Burkina Faso very soon. Friends stand by each other in times of crises," he said in a tweet...