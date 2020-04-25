Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaishankar speaks to his counterparts from African countries

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 23:05 IST
Jaishankar speaks to his counterparts from African countries
In conversation with Mali's Foreign Minister Tiébilé Dramé, Jaishankar discussed health security and solar energy. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrSJaishankar)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday spoke to his counterparts from African countries Burkina Faso, Comoros, Uganda, and Mali and discussed health cooperation and development partnership with them. "An Africa-focus working day. Useful conversations with Foreign Ministers of Burkina Faso, Comoros, Uganda, and Mali. Historical solidarity on display in the midst of contemporary challenges," he said in a tweet.

In conversation with Mali's Foreign Minister Tiébilé Dramé, Jaishankar discussed health security and solar energy. "Health security and solar energy discussed with FM @T_Drame of #Mali. Our medical supplies will be reaching there shortly," he said in a tweet. Jaishankar spoke to Uganda Foreign Minister Sam Kutesa and confirmed the impending shipment of medical supplies and health equipment to combat coronavirus.

"Followed up on PM @narendramodi's talk with President Museveni by talking with FM Sam Kutesa of #Uganda. Confirmed the impending shipment of medical supplies and health equipment to combat #coronavirus. India and Uganda will address this global challenge cooperatively," he said in a tweet. He also spoke to Comoros Foreign Minister Mohamed El-Amine Souef.

"A SAGAR friendship reaffirmed. Wonderful talking to FM Mohamed El-Amine Souef of #Comoros. We will surely grow further," he said in a tweet. Jaishankar also wished good health to Burkina Faso Foreign Minister Alpha Barry who recovered from coronavirus infection.

"So glad to learn that Minister Alpha Barry of #BurkinaFaso has recovered from #Coronavirus. I wished him and his other colleague's good health when I spoke to him today. Indian medical supplies will be reaching Burkina Faso very soon. Friends stand by each other in times of crises," he said in a tweet...

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 cases in Delhi soar to 2,625

Delhis COVID-19 tally surged to 2,625 following an increase in 111 new cases of the virus and one death in the national capital. A total of 118 more COVID-19 cases and one more death was reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours...

Assam CM directs official to conduct inquiry into pig flu cases

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday directed officials to conduct an inquiry into pig flu cases in the State.Chief Minister Sonowal held a meeting with top officials and scientists of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Depa...

No new COVID-19 case reported in Uttarakhand

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state till now is 48, while no new cases were reported on Saturday, Uttarakhand Health Department said. A Health Bulletin from Directorate of Health Services in Uttarakhand said, No new COVID-19 ...

2,526 people showed symptoms of COVID-19 in door-to-door survey: Bihar Health Secretary

A total of 2,526 people showed symptoms of COVID-19 in the door-to-door survey conducted in many districts, Lokesh Kumar Singh, health secretary, Bihar said on Saturday. Bihar government is conducting a door-to-door survey in many districts...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020