Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM to interact with CMs on Monday to discuss way out of lockdown, COVID fight

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 15:29 IST
PM to interact with CMs on Monday to discuss way out of lockdown, COVID fight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers via video conference on Monday morning on the way ahead in the fight against the novel coronavirus, amid indications that the discussions could also focus on a graded exit from the ongoing lockdown. This will be the third video conference of the prime minister with the chief ministers after the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

Sources in the government indicated that besides discussing the way forward in dealing with the pandemic, the discussion could also focus on a "graded" exit from the lockdown which is in place till May 3. The Centre and the state governments have been giving gradual relaxation in various fields and sectors to boost economic activities as also to provide relief to people. But some states are willing to extend the lockdown beyond May 3 to ensure that coronavirus cases remain under control.

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address on Sunday, the prime minister said the country is in the middle of a 'yudh' (war) and asserted that people have to continue being careful and take precautions. His note of caution comes against the backdrop of the Union government and states relaxing lockdown norms to revive economic activities.

"I urge you not to get overconfident. You should in your over-enthusiasm not think that if the coronavirus has not yet reached your city, village, street or office, it is not going to reach now. Never make such a mistake. The experience of the world tells us a lot in this regard," he said. Modi referred to a popular Hindi idiom 'Sawdhani hati, durghatna ghati' (accident happens when caution is lowered) to make his point.

The Centre has now allowed neighbourhood and standalone shops, including those located in residential complexes, in urban areas to open during the lockdown. But those in the markets continue to remain shut till May 3. In rural areas, all shops, except those in shopping malls, are allowed to open.

In a late night order on Friday, the Home Ministry also said malls continue to remain shut but markets in rural areas can open. However, opening of shops located in COVID-19 hotspot and containment zones, sale of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms and sale of liquor continue to be prohibited.

In the last interaction on April 11, several chief ministers had recommended extension of the 21-day lockdown by two weeks, which was slated to end on April 14 earlier. On April 14, the prime minister had announced that the lockdown is being extended till May 3.

Before the lockdown was announced on March 24, the prime minister had interacted with the chief ministers on March 20 to discuss ways and means to check the spread of the novel coronavirus..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh textile workers flout coronavirus lockdown to demand wages

Hundreds of textile workers in Bangladeshs capital Dhaka took to the streets on Sunday demanding wages, flouting social distancing norms amid a nationwide lockdown to control the coronavirus pandemic.The second-largest apparel producer afte...

KGMOA asks CM to exempt doctors and health care workers from pay cut

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 26 PTI Doctors and health care workers who are in the forefront in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic should be exempted from the ambit of the salary cut announced by the state government,the Kerala Medical Offi...

Several real estate projects in Gurgaon permitted to resume construction in accordance with social distancing norms: Haryana govt official.

Several real estate projects in Gurgaon permitted to resume construction in accordance with social distancing norms Haryana govt official....

81 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 1097

Eighty-one more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1097. According to a media bulletin released by Andhra Pradesh state COVID Nodal Officer Arja Srika...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020