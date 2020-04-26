RSS chief addresses public on 'Current scenario and our role'

As India is battling against COVID-19, RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat making a public address on the issue "current scenario and our role" at 5 pm on Sunday (today). On Twitter, the RSS informed that Bhagwat will speak on "current scenario and our role" and all are invited to participate in an online event.

"All of you along with your family and well-wishers are invited to participate in this online event," the RSS said. "Today, 26 April at 5pm, Pujya Sarsanghchalak of RSS, Dr Mohan ji Bhagawat will make a public address. Large numbers of TV Channels are broadcasting it live. It will also be available live at @RSSorg nhttp://Facebook.com/rssorg and http://YouTube.com/RSSOrg," Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted. (ANI)