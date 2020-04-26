Left Menu
Development News Edition

RSS chief addresses public on 'Current scenario and our role'

As India is battling against COVID-19, RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat making a public address on the issue "current scenario and our role" at 5 pm on Sunday (today).

ANI | Updated: 26-04-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 17:13 IST
RSS chief addresses public on 'Current scenario and our role'
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Image Credit: ANI

As India is battling against COVID-19, RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat making a public address on the issue "current scenario and our role" at 5 pm on Sunday (today). On Twitter, the RSS informed that Bhagwat will speak on "current scenario and our role" and all are invited to participate in an online event.

"All of you along with your family and well-wishers are invited to participate in this online event," the RSS said. "Today, 26 April at 5pm, Pujya Sarsanghchalak of RSS, Dr Mohan ji Bhagawat will make a public address. Large numbers of TV Channels are broadcasting it live. It will also be available live at @RSSorg nhttp://Facebook.com/rssorg and http://YouTube.com/RSSOrg," Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted. (ANI)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 cases surge to 26,917

With the highest spike of 1,975 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 47 deaths, Indias total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 26,917, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The total cases are incl...

Arunachal governor compliments people on success of lockdown in state

Arunachal Pradesh Governor B D Mishra on Sunday complimented the people of the state for successful implementation of the lockdown, besides taking all precautionary measures in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor appealed ...

Germany says China sought to encourage positive COVID-19 comments

Chinese diplomats approached German government officials in an attempt to encourage them to make positive statements on how Beijing is handling the coronavirus pandemic, the German interior ministry said in a letter this month. The German g...

3 new COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar; total count 115

Three people, including two minor girls, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in the district to 115, officials said. On the brighter side, 12 more people, inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020