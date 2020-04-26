Left Menu
No fresh COVID-19 case reported in Himachal Pradesh for three days

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 26-04-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 19:09 IST
No fresh novel coronavirus case has been reported in Himachal Pradesh for the last three days, a senior health official said on Sunday. Of the 176 samples sent for testing on Sunday, 38 tested negative while reports of the rest are awaited, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

These tests are being conducted at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) in Tanda, Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla and Central Research Institute (CRI) in Kasauli in Solan district. Himachal Pradesh has so far reported 41 coronavirus cases. While 22 patients have recovered, 13 are undergoing treatment.

Dhiman said residents of the state can take any medical help by sending messages on WhatsApp helpline number -- 01792227328. He also said the thermal screening of all stranded people from Himachal Pradesh who are now returning to the state will be done at interstate borders and they will be kept under mandatory surveillance for at least 14 days.

On Saturday, two more COVID-19 patients had recovered from the disease, taking the total number of those cured in the state to 22. Eleven patients from Una district, four from Chamba, three each from Solan and Kangra and one from Sirmaur district have recovered so far, Dhiman added.

So far, 41 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state. The number of active cases is 13. Five active cases from Una, two each from Solan, Chamba and Hamirpur, one each from Kangra and Sirmaur are being treated at RPGMC in Tanda in Kangra, Charitable Hospital in Bhota in Hamirpur district and ESIC in Katha in Baddi.

Four patients were shifted to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh. Two people have died of COVID-19 in the state. The fatalities include a 70-year-old Delhi resident who had stayed at a guest house of a factory in Baddi in Solan district and died at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on April 2.

