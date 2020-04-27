Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown violations:TMC warns action against housing societies

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-04-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 16:27 IST
Lockdown violations:TMC warns action against housing societies

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra has warned of filing criminal cases against office-bearers of housing societies if residents are found violating norms of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Thane was recently recognised as one of the coronavirus hotspots by the Central government.

Issuing an order, Thane Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singhal on Monday asked chairmen and secretaries of residential societies to ensure that the state government's orders on lockdown are complied with strictly by residents. "If office-bearers fail to ensure this compliance then they will face criminal action and will lose their posts," it stated.

Singhal cited incidents like residents in some buildings using common areas like terrace and parking lots for organising functions in violation of social distancing norms or stepping out for morning and evening walks. "Those found violating the restrictions should be warned and fined on the first occasion. At the second instance, a police complaint should be lodged against them by officer-bearers concerned," Singhal stated.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Riders committed to Bigla-Katusha despite funding withdrawal

Bigla-Katushas riders remain fully committed to the Swiss womens cycling team after their title partners withdrew funding due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, they said on Monday. Bigla have been a partner since 2005 but la...

6,184 or 22.17 percent COVID-19 patients have recovered: Health Ministry

A total of 6,184 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate in the country to 22.17 per cent, the Health Ministry said on Monday. There has been a rise of 1,396 cases in 24 hours since Sunday morning, taking the total...

Power Min extends deadline for feedback on draft electricity Bill till Jun 5

The power ministry on Monday extended the deadline for submission of stakeholders comments on the draft Electricity Amendment Bill by four weeks till June 5. The ministry had circulated the draft bill on April 17, 2020 with a deadline to su...

Austria's Kurz pledges less tax for workers, more for multinationals

Austria, which has started easing its coronavirus lockdown, will ensure workers pay less tax and press multinationals to pay more as it seeks to speed up the revival of its economy, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday.His government, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020