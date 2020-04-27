Meghalaya wants lockdown to continue beyond May 3: CM

Meghalaya wants the lockdown in the state to continue beyond May 3 to stem the spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Monday after a teleconference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The chief minister, however, said some relaxations will be introduced in green zones and non-COVID-19 affected districts after the nationwide shutdown has been lifted.

"At the video conference called by Honble PM @narendramodi ji and Honble Home Minister @AmitShah ji. We have mooted to continue with the lockdown in #Meghalaya. #CovidUpdates," Sangma tweeted after the video conference.

Meghalaya has so far reported 12 COVID-19 positive cases of which 11 are active and one person has died. Two districts have been classified as red zones. Sangma suggested to the prime minister that the Meghalaya model of "Rapid Response System", where the health department, general administration and police respond in unison within a specified time for detection of the new COVID-19 cases, be adopted elsewhere, too.

He said, "The rapid response system will enable the government to work at the micro-level, like the panchayat institutions, and prepare us for any such situation that may arise in the future." The chief minister suggested that the response of different stakeholders should be specified in the form of standard operating procedures (SOPs) so they can respond within an hour of getting information about a patient. Sangma also recommended setting up an 'Economic Task Force by all states for exchange of ideas for reviving economic activities while adhering to necessary precautionary protocols.

"There is an economic state to state dependence. The establishment of economic task force will help states and their neighbours to a large extent in devising practical measures to revive the economy," he added. He also underscored the need for integrating technology general governance practices health care and business." Sangma was the first chief minister to make the submissions during the video conference.

Meanwhile, the state government on Monday relaxed a number of activities, including the sale of essential goods and their movement through courier services, and online sale of essential commodities, except for the state capital Shillong and in Mylliem Block of East Khasi Hills District, Chief Secretary M S Rao said..