SI Harjeet is recovering well: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh, whose hand was chopped off by Nihangs in Patiala on April 12, is 'recovering well.'

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 27-04-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 16:37 IST
Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh (Source: Amarinder Singh's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh, whose hand was chopped off by Nihangs in Patiala on April 12, is 'recovering well.' "It has been two weeks since SI Harjeet Singh's hand was operated upon in PGI. I am extremely happy to share that he is recovering well & that his hand has started to regain movement," tweeted Chief Minister Singh.

On April 12, Harjeet's hand was chopped off and a few others were injured when a group of Nihangs -- an armed order of the Sikh community -- allegedly attacked them at a vegetable market in Punjab's Patiala city. The incident took place when restrictions were in place in the State due to coronavirus lockdown. (ANI)

