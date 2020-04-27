COVID-19: Give more RT-PCR testing kits to TN, CM tells PM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday sought from the Centre more RT-PCR kits for COVID-19 screening to help the state ramp up its testing capacity to 10,000 a day against existing 7,500. After participating in the virtual meet held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with several chief ministers on COVID- 19 scenario, he sent a communication with the state's views and a wish list that also wanted Centre's nod for making payment of wages by cash to the workers of rural employment guarantee scheme MGNREGS during the lockdown.

The stand of the Tamil Nadu government on extension of the present lockdown curbs, scheduled till May 3, is not known immediately. Conveying views on the present coronavirus situation in the state, the efforts being taken to tackle the contagion and the support needed from the Centre, Palaniswami pointed out COVID-19 death rate stood at just 1.2 per cent while recovery was an encouraging 54 per cent with 1,020 patients having been discharged due to effective medical treatment.

Presently, the state has 30 government and 11 private labs for COVID testing, with a total capacity of 7,500 tests per day, he said. The government planned to increase testing to 10,000 tests per day and Palaniswami requested the Centre to supply more number of PCR testing kits, an official release said here.

"I request you to allow payment of wages to the MGNREGS workers by cash at the village itself by the panchayat secretaries, which will help the poor during this lockdown period, as well as prevent over-crowding at banks," the Chief Minister said. He also reiterated other demands made earlier as well such as funds for procuring medical equipment.

"The fiscal deficit limits of 3 per cent of GSDP may be increased to 4.5 per cent for 2019-20 and 2020-21. Additional borrowing of 33 per cent above the permitted level for fiscal year 2019-20, may be allowed for 2020-21.

The GST compensation for December-January may be released now," the Chief Minister said. Relief package to ease burden on the power sector, support to MSMEs, additional allocation of food grains free of cost for all card (ration) holders were among the other demands, he made.