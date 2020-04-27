Left Menu
PM spoke on spike in coronavirus cases in June-July: Singh Deo

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 27-04-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 19:16 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his interaction with chief ministers via video conferencing on Monday mentioned that coronavirus cases might spike during June and July, Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo said. He also said that the PM did not speak about ending the lockdown, which remains in force till May 3.

Singh Deo took part in the meeting with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. "It was the PM's fourth such interaction with state chief ministers, wherein nine states were kept in talking mode...The summary of the PMs video conference was that the coronavirus will be with us for a longer period. He (PM) gave this clear message that coronavirus will be among us," Singh Deo told reporters.

"The PM said that spike in cases could happen in June and July so the coronavirus will be among us for a long period and (present) activities must be done keeping this in view," the Health minister said. He said the prime minister expressed the view that green, orange and red zones (division of areas on the bass of the number of coronavirus positive cases) are fluid in nature.

"The green zone can become an orange zone while an orange can become a red zone, and the condition could become worse in red zones. It would be wrong to assume that if we are in a green zone, we will never get affected," Singh Deo quoted the PM as telling the chief ministers. The PM dubbed green zones as a "teerth sthal" (a pilgrimage spot) in view of the present situation, the minister said.

Meanwhile, replying to a query on the coronavirus scenario in Chhattisgarh, Singh Deo said the situation was under control, but the spike can happen anytime. State Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, Chief Secretary RP Mandal, Director General of Police DM Awasthi and other officials were present along with the CM during the video conference.

CM Baghel had earlier written to the PM demanding a financial assistance of Rs 30,000 crore in the next three months for relief and welfare schemes in view of the coronavirus pandemic, which has adversely affected economic activities. In another letter, Baghel had requested the Centre to immediately transfer to Chhattisgarh the CSR funds donated to 'Prime Minister CARES Fund' by industrial and mining units operating in the state.

