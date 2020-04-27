PM applauds efforts of gurudwaras in helping and feeding needy

PM applauds efforts of gurudwaras in helping and feeding needyPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 22:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday applauded the efforts of gurudwaras in helping and feeding the needy during the lockdown imposed to curb the COVID-19 spread. "Our Gurudwaras have been doing exceptional work in serving people. Their compassion is appreciable," Modi tweeted.
He also appreciated the gesture of the Delhi Police for carrying out a 'parikrama' of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib near Connaught Place on motorcycles and cars to thank the sewadars for helping and feeding the needy. "Good gesture by the @DelhiPolice," he said.
The prime minister was responding to a tweet by president, Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee Manjinder S Sirsa, who referred to the gesture of the city police to thank the shrine for organising 'langars' (a community free kitchen). A short video posted by Sirsa showed several police motorcycles and cars moving slowly, with sirens blazing, for the 'parikrama' (to circle around an object of devotion as an indication of reverence).
