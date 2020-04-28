Left Menu
WB govt says primary, secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients can be placed under home quarantine

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-04-2020 00:16 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 00:16 IST
The West Bengal government on Monday said primary or secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients can be placed under home quarantine, provided they have "reasonable living and physical spaces" and adhere to social distancing norms. The Mamata Banerjee-led dispensation, however, made it clear that this arrangement does not apply to people who have tested positive for coronavirus.

"It is hereby advised that from now on, the primary, secondary contacts of COVID-19 positive cases and who have reasonable living, physical spaces in their homes, may be put under home quarantine instead of institutional quarantine, with the necessary advice on social and physical distancing, use of masks and other dos and donts," a late evening order issued by the state's health department said. "Even in home quarantine, the persons concerned will be under close surveillance of the local health authorities and their health status will be monitored closely, for appropriate interventions as may be necessary," it added.

COVID-19 positive cases are "mandatorily to be brought to the designated hospitals", the state government said. There are 66 COVID-19 hospitals and 582 institutional quarantine centres in the state.

Till Monday, West Bengal reported 20 COVID-19 deaths and a total of 633 positive cases..

