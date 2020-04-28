Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bus operators' body in Bengal writes to PM for financial aid

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-04-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 16:19 IST
Bus operators' body in Bengal writes to PM for financial aid

A bus operators' association in West Bengal on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a financial package for the passenger transport sector, which has taken a severe hit amid the coronavirus- triggered lockdown. In its letter, the 'Bus Minibus Samannoy Samity' (coordination committee) requested the prime minister to consider the passenger transport industry a part of the Medium and Small Scale Enterprises (MSME) sector.

Rahul Chatterjee, the general secretary of the committee, said a similar request has been forwarded to Union Minister of Transport and Highways and MSME Nitin Gadkari. "We have also written to the Union minister for inclusion of passenger buses in the MSME sector so that the owners can avail of the various subsidies and grants provided under it," Chatterjee said.

Apart from repayment of bank loans for the buses, several taxes and fees are borne by the bus owners, he said, stressing that revival of the industry would be difficult without government aid. "After agriculture, transport is the second largest sector in the country and we have to pay direct and indirect taxes, registration fees and insurance premium. Under the present circumstances, the bus owners will find it difficult to sustain the business," he wrote in the letter.

The association has also sought financial help from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and state Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikary, Chaterjee said..

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

A 55-year-old CRPF personnel dies in Delhi due to COVID-19: Officials

A 55-year-old CRPF personnel dies in Delhi due to COVID-19 said, Officials.Further details awaited....

Italy's prime minister defends snail-paced end to lockdown

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte defended himself on Tuesday from widespread criticism of his highly cautious plans for a slow-placed end to Europes longest coronavirus lockdown. The government has said strict curbs put in place seven ...

Biocon, Mylan launch Fulphila, biosimilar pegfilgrastim, in Canada

Biocon Ltd. and Mylan N.V.onTuesday announced the launch of Fulphila, a biosimilar toNeulasta pegfilgrastim, in CanadaFulphila is approved by Health Canada to decrease theincidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia,in patie...

Some industries have begun operations in Sanand, Gujarat: MHA

Automobile units at the Sanand industrial base in Ahmedabad have started functioning again and are working with 50 per cent capacity, the inter-ministerial central team sent to Gujarat has found, a Home Ministry official said on Tuesday.&#1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020