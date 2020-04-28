Left Menu
PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-04-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 16:39 IST
Two held for burglary

Local police on Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly committing burglary at a godown of electronic goods in Thane district of Maharashtra, an officer said. Goods worth Rs 40,50,935 were stolen from the godown located at Vadpe in Bhiwandi taluka on April 21, the officer said.

The accused Yash Dongre and Yogesh Patil were identified through CCTV footage, he said. Police seized a portion of goods from the residence of one of the accused, the officer said, adding that a case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

