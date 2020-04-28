Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 recovery rate in India improves to 23.3 pc

A total of 6,869 people have been cured of coronavirus in India so far, taking the recovery rate to 23.3 per cent, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 16:50 IST
COVID-19 recovery rate in India improves to 23.3 pc
Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, during a press briefing in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 6,869 people have been cured of coronavirus in India so far, taking the recovery rate to 23.3 per cent, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. A total of 1,543 new cases of coronavirus have been identified, which take the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 29,435, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, here on Tuesday.

On Monday, the ministry had put the recovery rate from COVID-19 at 22.17 per cent. Addressing a press conference here, Agarwal said: "With 1,543 new cases, there are 29,435 positive cases in India till now. So far, 6,869 people have recovered including 684 people who recovered yesterday. This takes our recovery rate to 23.3 per cent. This is a progressive increase in the recovery rate."

Agarwal said that in the last 28 days, 17 districts have had no new case. "This means we need to maintain constant vigil," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

TV adaptation of 'Normal People' more than another young love story

Sally Rooneys novel Normal People might seem like just another young adult love story, but the makers of a television adaptation hope it will have the same kind of universal appeal that made the 2018 novel a bestseller.Its a very small stor...

FACTBOX-Soccer-Major decisions taken by Premier League clubs during COVID-19 crisis

Following is a list of decisions taken by English Premier League clubs since the COVID-19 pandemic suspended the season in March. Some clubs used the governments Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme where employers can claim 80 of furloughed em...

US STOCKS-Futures jump with focus on earnings, easing of lockdowns

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday after a round of quarterly earnings reports brought upbeat signs from Pfizer and respiratory mask-maker 3M for investors increasingly hopeful of a relaunch of business across the economy.3M Co, the w...

A 55-year-old CRPF personnel dies in Delhi due to COVID-19: Officials

A 55-year-old CRPF personnel dies in Delhi due to COVID-19 said, Officials.Further details awaited....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020