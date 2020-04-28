Left Menu
Constable dead as vehicle falls into Shimla gorge

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-04-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 18:38 IST
Constable dead as vehicle falls into Shimla gorge

A police constable died on Tuesday after the vehicle he was travelling in fell into a gorge while it was put in reverse in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, the police said. The deceased constable has been identified as Durga Dass, Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said.

Dass and a head constable were on the way to Jutogh police post from their accommodation for duty but the vehicle rolled down into the gorge while it was being reversed, he added. The head constable, who was driving the vehicle, suffered minor injuries while Dass was grievously injured.

Both policemen were taken to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and hospital where Dass succumbed to injuries, he added..

