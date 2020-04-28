Left Menu
Development News Edition

Climate technology must be open source, available at affordable cost: Prakash Javadekar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:27 IST
Climate technology must be open source, available at affordable cost: Prakash Javadekar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said just like the world is unitedly engaged in finding a vaccine for COVID-19, countries should work towards making climate technology an open source which must be available at affordable cost. He was speaking during the first virtual interaction with 30 countries in the 11th session of the Petersberg Climate Dialogue. India along with 30 other countries participated in the dialogue, deliberating over ways and means to tackle the challenge of reinvigorating economies and societies after COVID-19, while enhancing collective resilience and catalyzing climate action as well as supporting particularly those that are most vulnerable. "Today, as the world is unitedly engaged in finding a vaccine for novel coronavirus, likewise we should have climate technology as open source which must be available at affordable cost," Javadekar said.

Stressing on the issue of climate finance, Javadekar said the world now needs more. "We must plan for 1 trillion USD in grants to developing world immediately," he said. The minister also said the world must think of adopting more sustainable consumption patterns in line with requirement of sustainable lifestyles "as was first mooted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Paris COP." He mentioned that India's Nationally Determined Contributions spanning a ten-year time frame are ambitious and are also compliant with the temperature goal of the Paris Agreement. The minister also spoke about the opportunity world has to accelerate renewable energy deployment and creating new green jobs in the renewable energy and energy efficiency sector, said a ministry official. The first virtual climate dialogue, was the eleventh session of Petersberg Climate Dialogue which has been hosted by Germany since 2010 to provide a forum for informal high-level political discussions, focusing both on international climate negotiations and the advancement of climate action. The Dialogue was co-chaired by Germany and United Kingdom, the incoming Presidency of 26th Conference of Parties (COP 26) to United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The dialogue saw participation from ministers and representatives of about 30 countries. This year's dialogue came at a crucial juncture when countries are tackling the COVID-19 pandemic to save lives, overcoming social and economic consequences of the outbreak while also preparing to move into the implementation phase of Paris Agreement under UNFCCC in post-2020 period. The Dialogue is of particular importance this year as COP26, originally scheduled for November, has been postponed to an unknown date in 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The key agenda of the dialogue was to discuss how countries can jointly tackle the challenge of reinvigorating our economies and societies after COVID-19 while enhancing our resilience and catalyzing climate action while also supporting, in particular, those most vulnerable. The Union Minister also participated in an Indo-German bilateral meeting with Svenja Shulze, Minister, Federal Ministry of Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety, Germany, the ministry said in an official statement. This bilateral meeting was held via video conference just before the Petersberg Climate Dialogue, it said.

"It covered discussions on a range of issues covering climate change, conservation of biodiversity and technical cooperation with Germany in these areas. "The situation in both countries arising from the COVID 19 pandemic, and recovery efforts, were also discussed," the ministry said.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Breather for MFs: Sebi eases compliance norms for investment in unlisted NCDs

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday extended the deadline by six months for mutual funds to comply with the highest limits of investment in unlisted non-convertible debentures NCDs. Mutual funds were required to comply with the highest invest...

Azharuddin pledges support as ICA raises Rs 24 lakh for needy cricketers

The Indian Cricketers Association ICA has raised Rs 24 lakh to help around 30 former players who are in dire need of funds amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, a drive that has also found support from former captain Mohammed Azharuddin. Th...

Attack in Syria town run by Turkish-backed fighters kills 40

A fuel tanker exploded Tuesday in an attack on a northern Syrian town controlled by Turkish-backed opposition fighters, killing at least 40 civilians, Turkeys Defense Ministry said. The Defense Ministry tweeted that the attack took place in...

K-pop band BTS cancels world tour over coronavirus concerns

The famous South Korean pop band BTS on Tuesday called off its world tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The management of the band confirmed the cancellation of their world tour to Variety magazine.This comes weeks after the seve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020