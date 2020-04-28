Five held for black marketing in UP's Shamli

Five held for black marketing in UP's ShamliPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 22:41 IST
Five people ferrying a large quantity of rice in two vehicles for black marketing have been arrested in the neighbouring Shamli district, an official said on Tuesday
The vehicles were intercepted near Khandarawli village in Khandhla area and the five suspects, including a ration shop dealer, were arrested, said SHO Karamvir Singh
All the suspects have been booked and the vehicles seized, the station house officer added.
