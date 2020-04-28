Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five held for black marketing in UP's Shamli

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 22:41 IST
Five held for black marketing in UP's Shamli

Five people ferrying a large quantity of rice in two vehicles for black marketing have been arrested in the neighbouring Shamli district, an official said on Tuesday

The vehicles were intercepted near Khandarawli village in Khandhla area and the five suspects, including a ration shop dealer, were arrested, said SHO Karamvir Singh

All the suspects have been booked and the vehicles seized, the station house officer added.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Death toll crosses 1,000 with over 31k confirmed cases; Govt says no evidence of plasma therapy being a cure

The nationwide tally of confirmed coronavirus infections crossed 31,000 on Tuesday with more than 1,000 deaths as Maharahstra, Gujarat and some other states reported more fatalities, but hopes for any immediate cure were dashed after the He...

YouTube expands fact-check feature to U.S. video searches during COVID-19 pandemic

YouTube, the video service of Alphabet Incs Google, said on Tuesday it would start showing text and links from third-party fact-checkers to U.S. viewers, part of efforts to curb misinformation on the site during the COVID-19 pandemic. The i...

AP police makes lockdown violators hold placards of COVID-19 slogans

The Andhra Pradesh Police punished lockdown violators by making them hold placards with COVID-19 slogans. People were seen roaming outside during the lockdown either without valid reasons or without covering their faces.Several state govern...

MEA snubs 'biased' USCIRF report for calling India 'country of particular concern' over religious freedom

Calling the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom USCIRF as an organisation of particular concern, India on Tuesday slammed the US government body for its biased and tendentious comment against New Delhi in its annual...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020