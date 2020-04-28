Palgarh lynching: Seer seeks probe by sitting SC judge

Palgarh lynching: Seer seeks probe by sitting SC judgePTI | Mathura | Updated: 28-04-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 23:15 IST
Shankaracharya Adhokshajanand Deo Tirth on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a probe by a sitting apex court judge into the Palgarh lynching case. The seer sought an exemplary punishment so that such an incident does not take place in future
In a letter to the prime minister, he said only a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge will satisfy seers. Three men, who were mistaken for thieves, were allegedly lynched on in Maharashtra's Palgarh recently
Among the victims, two were sadhus.
