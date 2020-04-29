Left Menu
T S Tirumurti appointed India's Permanent Representative to the UN

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 19:51 IST
Seasoned diplomat T S Tirumurti, currently serving as Secretary in the the Ministry of External Affairs ministry, was on Wednesday appointed as India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations. A 1985-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Tirumurti will succeed Syed Akbaruddin, a prominent face in Indian diplomacy who is credited with successfully presenting the country's position at the global body on a range of key issues for last several years.

Akbaruddin is due to retire shortly. Tirumurti is serving as Secretary, Economic Relations at the ministry's headquarters in Delhi.

Tirumurti has been appointed as the next Ambassador/Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations at New York, the MEA said. The government has also appointed senior diplomat Namrata S Kumar as India's next ambassador to Slovenia, while Jaideep Mazumdar goes to Austria as the country's next envoy.

Joint Secretary in the ministry Deepak Mittal was appointed as the Ambassador of India to Qatar. Another senior diplomat, Piyush Srivastava, has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Bahrain.

