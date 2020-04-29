PM Modi discusses coronavirus issue with Bangladesh counterpart

PM Modi discusses coronavirus issue with Bangladesh counterpartPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 20:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the holy month of Ramzan and discussed with her the COVID-19 situation and how the two neighbours can collaborate in the fight against the deadly virus
"Spoke to PM Sheikh Hasina to greet her and the people of Bangladesh on the holy month of Ramzan. We discussed COVID-19 situation and ways India and Bangladesh can collaborate in the fight against it," Modi tweeted
"Our relationship with Bangladesh will continue to be one of our highest priorities," he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sheikh Hasina
- Narendra Modi
- Bangladeshi
- Ramzan
- India
ALSO READ
Kunal Kamra falls in controversy for sharing dancing video of Narendra Modi and Arnab Goswami
Lockdown best possible decision in initial days taken by PM Narendra Modi to tackle COVID-19: Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala.
Gram Panchayats centres of united power of our democracy: PM Narendra Modi
Congress deliberately trying to create divisions in society when people are supporting PM Narendra Modi in combating coronavirus: BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.
Panchayati Raj Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with Sarpanchs