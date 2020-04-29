Police should be alert if lockdown continued: Maha minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday asked the police to take precautions to avoid law and order problems in the state if the lockdown to contain coronavirus continued after May 3. He held a meeting to take a stock of the coronavirus situation in the Nashik district here.

"At present, the problem of migrant labourers in the state is serious and there are 1,900 such labourers in Nashik district," he was quoted as saying in an official release. "Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is in contact with the Union government and efforts are on with the Centre and the concerned state governments to take a policy decision about sending these labouers to their respective states.

"People in Maharashtra are eager to see the lockdown lifted on May 3 and the police should take precautions to avoid any law and order problem anywhere if the present situation continues on May 3," the home minister said. "Crowding in Muslim settlements in Malegaon (in the district) is a very sensitive subject. People have been quarantined on a large scale. Attention should be given to provision of all facilities there," Deshmukh said.

"Survey should be conducted of all homes in Malegaon," the minister added. Health Minister Rajesh Tope, district guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse, collector Suraj Mandhare, divisional commissioner Rajaram Mane and other government and police officials attended the meeting with Deshmkh.

Speaking to reporters, Deshmukh made it clear that attacks on police personnel will not be tolerated. "Many incidents of attack on police personnel in the state have taken place. Such attacks will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against the attackers," he said.

PTI COR KRK KRK KRK.