Orchard owner who was shot at succumbs to injuries

Orchard owner who was shot at succumbs to injuriesPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-04-2020 08:59 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 08:59 IST
A 22-year-old man, who was shot at by unidentified persons when he resisted attempts to steal peaches from his garden in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, has succumbed to his injuries, police said
Harsh Beniwal, who is the nephew of BJP leader Mohit Beniwal, was rushed to a hospital after the incident occurred at Khera Gadai village in Thana Bhawan area on Wednesday, police said
The body has been sent for post-mortem and a case registered against unidentified miscreants. PTI CORRHMB
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- Shamli district
- BJP
- Thana Bhawan
ALSO READ
45 new coronavirus cases reported in Uttar Pradesh
L&T Construction's rapid transit system to connect Delhi and Uttar Pradesh
Lockdown: Uttar Pradesh govt allows 11 types of industries to start operations
12 more COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh reports 20 fresh COVID-19 cases; many districts see improvement