Bride, groom return in ambulance by posing as patients

Bride, groom return in ambulance by posing as patientsPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-04-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 12:11 IST
Nine members of a family were quarantined after a newlywed couple returned from Ghaziabad to Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district in an ambulance in the guise of patients, police said on Thursday
The groom, bride and their seven family members were quarantined at their home in Khatauli, the police said
A case has registered against the ambulance driver who allegedly brought the couple on Wednesday, the police added. PTI CORRHMB
