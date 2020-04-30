COVID-19 death toll in Indore rises to 68

The death toll due to coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's worst-hit Indore rose to 68 after three more people succumbed to the disease, a health official said on Thursday. Three men, aged 40, 64, and 69, died of complications due to COVID19 in different hospitals of the district in the last 12 days, Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said while confirming their deaths on Thursday.

He also said that the number of coronavirus cases in the district has gone up to 1,485 after 19 more people tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours. The number of new patients getting infected by the virus is declining, he said, expressing hope that the disease may be contained to a large extent in the district in the next 15 days.

An analysis of the data showed the death rate in the district stood at 4.58 percent by Thursday. Curfew has been clamped in the urban limits of Indore since March 25 after the first COVID-19 case was detected.

The strict lockdown has also been imposed in rural areas of the district to contain the spread of coronavirus.