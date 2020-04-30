Winnifred Fernandes laid to rest

The last rites of veteran Congress leader and former MLA Winnifred Fernandes, who died on April 28, were performed at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church at Kundapur in Udupi district on Thursday. The funeral cortege reached the church from her residence at 11 am.

The religious ceremony was led by Kundapur zonal priest Fr Stany Tauro and conducted by Fr Arthur Pereira. Assistant parish priest Vijay D'Souza, Praveen Martis and vice-president of parish pastoral council Louis J Fernandes were present.

The district armed reserve police paid gun salute in honour of the departed leader. ASP Hariram Shankar of Kundapur sub-division, circle-inspector Gopikrishna and sub-inspectors Harish R Naik and Rajkumar were present.

Only a few people were allowed to take part in the final rites on account of the Covid-19 restrictions. Locals viewed the ceremony from a distance.

The 90-year-old leader died at her residence at Kundapar due to age-related ailments, family sources said..