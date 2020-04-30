Left Menu
To Max the pup in Malaysia, with love from vets in Kerala

Max had a rare birth defect, which needed an operation as he battled for life in Malaysia. About 3,000 kms away, a team of doctors in Kerala's Wayanad, carried out a tele-guided surgery (TGS) on Max, saving the life of the two-month old pup.

ANI | Wayanad (Kerala) | Updated: 30-04-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 20:12 IST
Max, the puppy, who was suffering from vascular ring anomaly. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Max had a rare birth defect, which needed an operation as he battled for life in Malaysia. About 3,000 kms away, a team of doctors in Kerala's Wayanad, carried out a tele-guided surgery (TGS) on Max, saving the life of the two-month old pup. "Max is a two-month-old puppy of Miniature Pinscher breed who was treated at the Windsor Veterinary Hospital near Penang in Malaysia," Dr S Suryadas, who headed the team of vets, told ANI.

The puppy was suffering from a rare birth defect called vascular ring anomaly, when it was brought to the hospital in Malaysia. The vets from Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) guided the complicated thoracic surgery using the telemedicine system on Tuesday.

Vascular Ring Anomaly is an unusual congenital condition, in which the anomalous configuration of the arch or associated vessels form a complete or incomplete ring around the trachea and esophagus. "Doctors at the veterinary college in Wayanad provided the necessary instructions for complex thoracic surgery through a tele-media system," Dr Suryadas added.

How the doctors in Penang trusted a hospital miles away in Wayanad is equally interesting. Dr Shibu Sulaiman, an alumnus of the KVASU, works at a hospital in Malaysia. When he came to know about the rare disease Max was suffering from, he suggested the tele-guided surgery after consultation with some veterinary doctors in Malaysia.

Suryadas said that although the task was challenging and complex but the team took it up anyway. The tele-guided surgery was conducted under the supervision of University Dean Dr Koshi John and hospital head Dr KC Bipinalso also took part in the same.

According to the doctor in Malaysia, Max is taking rest after the surgery. (ANI)

