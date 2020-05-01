Cops attacked during cluster containment drive; one injured

Local residents on Thursday attacked policemen who went to seal an area here in Gujarat as part of cluster containment drive to stop the spread of coronavirus, leaving an officer injured, said police. Police Inspector MP Pandya sustained minor injury on his head in stone pelting by residents of Guhya Mohalla near Zahur market in the evening, they said.

To control the mob, at least five tear gas shells were lobbed, said Pandya. "The situation has been brought under control," said Pandya, adding no one has been arrested yet.

Till now, 22 cases of coronavirus has been recorded in Godhra town. Some videos of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

In one video, some men can be seen chasing policemen and hurling stones. In another video, policemen were seen lobbing a tear gas on the mob.