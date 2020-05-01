Left Menu
Development News Edition

18-year-old woman gang-raped in MP; three minors among 5 held

PTI | Betul | Updated: 01-05-2020 01:09 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 01:09 IST
18-year-old woman gang-raped in MP; three minors among 5 held

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped by seven persons, including three minors, when she was returning to her village near here in Madhya Pradesh with her brother, police said on Thursday. The accused threw the victim's brother in a well before committing the crime on the intervening night of April 29-30, they said.

The police have taken five accused, including the three minors, into custody while two are absconding, an official said. Kotwali Police Station in-charge Rajendra Dhurve informed the woman was returning on a motorbike with her 21- year-old brother on Wednesday night to their village.

The seven accused intercepted the motorbike and threw the woman's brother in a well at around 8.30 pm, he said. The accused took turns to sexually assault the woman till 2 am on Thursday, he said.

After being freed by the accused, the woman took out her brother from the well and reached the village in the morning, Dhurve said. They later filed a police complaint, he said.

Two of the accused, identified as Shubham Bele (22) and Sandeep Khatiya (23), and three minors were taken into custody, he said. The other two accused, identified as Lokesh Soni (22), a resident of Nemawar (Dewas district), and a local resident, Pawan Bele (24), are absconding, the police officer said.

Dhurve said the accused have been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 365 (kidnapping) and 307 (attempt to murder)..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Titans part with JJANU, coach PaJion amid reports of org feud

The Vancouver Titans announced the team has mutually parted ways with tank HyunWoo JJANU Choi and head coach Hwang PaJion Jisub, with more moves expected to follow amid reports of a rift between the roster and management. Hwang helped us gr...

US STOCKS-Wall St caps best month in decades with broad sell-off

U.S. stocks lost ground on Thursday as grim economic data and mixed earnings prompted investors to take profits at the close of the SP 500s best month in 33 years, a remarkable run driven by expectations the economy will soon start recoveri...

California closes Orange County beaches where crowds defied coronavirus guidelines

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered beaches in Orange County in the southern part of the state to close, after crowds defied public health guidelines to throng the popular shoreline last weekend.The move came after Newsom c...

Amazon's Q2 forecast weighed down by $4 bln in COVID-19 related costs, shares fall

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday warned that it could post a loss in the second quarter as it tacked on about 4 billion in costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, sending its shares down 5 in extended trade.The e-commerce giant has been spending ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020