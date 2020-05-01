Left Menu
Lockdown extension by 10-20 days after May 3: Indore official

PTI | Indore | Updated: 01-05-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 17:59 IST
Lockdown extension by 10-20 days after May 3: Indore official

The coronavirus-induced lockdown in Indore, Madhya Pradesh's commercial capital and most worrying hotspot, will be extended for 10-20 days after the second phase ends as scheduled on May 3, district collector Manish Singh said on Friday. Indore has 1,513 COVID-19 cases, including 72 people who have died of the infection, and 250 who have been discharged after recovery.

Speaking to PTI, Singh said. "We held a detailed discussion with medical experts, public representatives and others in view of the current COVID-19 situation. And we have decided that the lockdown will be extended in the district for another 10 to 20 days after May 3." "We have controlled the situation in the city after a lot of hard work, and it has improved by at least 70 per cent now. The lockdown needs to be extended here to normalise the situation completely," Singh added. He said instructions have been given to officials in the administration that the lockdown must be implemented strictly and violators should be arrested.

"We will not tolerate lockdown violations. Curfew is already in force in Indore city. Therefore, no separate order is required to extend its duration," the collector said. He said the good news was the the number of new cases was falling while that of people getting discharged after recovery was climbing.

The first COVID-19 case was detected here on March 25 after which curfew and lockdown were imposed..

