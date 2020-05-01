Punjab reports 105 new COVID-19 cases, count reaches 585

Punjab on Friday reported 105 new COVID-19 cases, said the State Health Department. According to the health department, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 585 and the death toll is 20.

Of all the fresh cases reported, FG Sahib reported one new case, Amritsar 48, Ludhiana 13, Jalandhar 16, Ferozepur 15. The total number of active cases in the state is 457 and 108 patients have recovered in the state. (ANI)