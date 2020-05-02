All steps initiated to take care of stuck Odisha labourers; Yediyurappa tells Patnaik

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday assured his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik that all steps will be initiated to take care of the migrant laborers from Odisha stuck in the state. Yediyurappa also gave this assurance to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan when he had a meeting with the two leaders through video conference on the issue, an official release said.

The Chief Minister told his Odisha counterpart and Pradhan that the state has made adequate arrangements to make sure no one goes hungry. He also apprised them that the economic activities are set to resume in the state after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and these laborers would get jobs again.

Details were also shared about the number of laborers from Odisha in the state, their health condition, and arrangements to quarantine them.