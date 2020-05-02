Left Menu
First spl train to bring back UP migrant workers from Nashik on Sunday

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-05-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 18:15 IST
The first special train bringing migrant workers back to Uttar Pradesh from outside the state will arrive here on Sunday and talks are on with officials of many states to ensure their return, said an official. The first special train with 845 migrant workers from Maharashtra has started from Nashik on Friday and it will arrive in the state capital via Jhansi and Kanpur on Sunday, said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi.

“On Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives, talks are going on with officials of Maharashtra and Gujarat for running more special trains on Sunday,” he said. Awasthi, however, reiterated that the condition for bringing migrant workers back is that respective states provide lists with details of stranded workers along with a certificate that the workers boarding the trains have been properly screened and are healthy.

The chief minister, who has asked to stop all kinds of illegal inter-district and inter-state movements, has directed to enlist details of names, addresses, mobile numbers and job skills of workers returning to the state. Awasthi said almost three-fourth positive cases have been reported from the 433 hotspots identified in the state..

