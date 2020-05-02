Left Menu
Raj govt not taking help of Centre to combat COVID-19 due to 'political compulsions':Shekhawat

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-05-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 21:03 IST
"The state government should leave these compulsions and think about effective control and seek the help of central forces," the Jodhpur MP told reporters through video conference. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday claimed that the Rajasthan government was not able to get the lockdown followed properly in Jaipur and Jodhpur, districts with maximum coronavirus cases in the state, and not taking the help of central forces due to its "political compulsions". "The state government should leave these compulsions and think about effective control and seek the help of central forces," the Jodhpur MP told reporters through video conference. The state has reported a total of 2,720 coronavirus cases and 65 deaths so far.

Jaipur has the highest number of cases at 945, followed by 575 in Jodhpur. On the Centre's decision to start special trains to ferry migrants to their native places, the minister said the prime minister had to operate the trains due to lack of proper arrangements of buses by the state government. Shekhawat also expressed concern over the condition of quarantine facilities, shelter homes and hospitals in the state. He alleged that many people are suffering due to lack of proper food and other arrangements at these places. The minister informed that Rajasthan has a fund of Rs 1,400 crore for Jal Jeevan mission. The central government has given Rs 2,870 crore rupees to the state under MGNREGA and Rs 450 crore has been transferred to the accounts of women in the state under the Ujjwala scheme, he added.

