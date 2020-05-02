Left Menu
Odisha govt issues guidelines for movement of stranded Odia people into state

Odisha Government on Saturday issued the guidelines for the movement of stranded people of Odisha into the state by road. Besides, 11 Border Check Points (BCPs) will be established to regulate the movement.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 02-05-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 21:14 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Government on Saturday issued the guidelines for the movement of stranded people of Odisha into the state by road. Besides, 11 Border Check Points (BCPs) will be established to regulate the movement. "Persons intending to enter into the State/transit through Odisha will be allowed entry only through these designed Check Points operated by Odisha Police," read the guidelines.

It further read that people travelling by road either in a group or individually will have to report to the BCPs, where their details will be checked with pre-registration data. "In case, if any passenger/vehicle is not registered, soot registrations will be done at BCPs and passes will be provided for movement," it read. The guidelines also stated that people crossing the state border will be stamped with indelible ink on the right inner forearm indicating the entry date by the staff of BCPs.

Meanwhile, temporary accommodation and food Packets will be arranged at these BCPs by the district administrations for the migrant labourers. "One health team with at least doctor/Ayush doctor/Health worker male and female with basic equipment will be deployed by the state Health and Family Welfare Department to attend the medical requirements if any," the government said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains. The order came after several chief ministers requested the Centre to arrange special trains to move stranded migrants to their respective destinations. Earlier, the MHA had allowed the movement of migrants by road only. (ANI)

